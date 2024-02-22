WoW SoD: How to get the Guarded by the Light Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Guarded by the Light is a Paladin Boots Rune introduced in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two. This is another Rune tailored to the Holy Paladin spec and gives a massive buff to your healing.

Holy Paladins are growing in priority amongst healing classes, largely thanks to the incredible Runes released in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two. Guarded by the Light adds an extra layer of utility to the class by adding a melee attack mechanic that simultaneously empowers your healing spells.

If you want to keep up with the healing charts in phase two, then Guarded by the Light, along with the Sheath of Light, is an essential Rune to grab.

Where to find Guarded by the Light Rune in WoW SoD

If you don’t come with a friend, you might find other Paladins trying to get this Rune as well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Getting the Guarded by the Light Rune in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is fairly simple, although it is one of the stranger Runes. First, you need to bring a friend and go to the Ruins of Alterac, seen in the image above. The Ruins of Alterac are in the Alterac Mountains region, in the Eastern Kingdoms, north of Hillsbrad Foothills.

Go to the skeleton at the location above and interact with the corpse to loot the Dormant Holy Rune. Next, you need one of the two players to die. You can do this via fall damage, through nearby enemies, or dueling and finishing yourself off.

The Skeleton is resting against the south wall of the Alterac Ruins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once one of the players are dead, you then need to use your Divine Intervention spell to resurrect the deceased player. Your Dormant Holy Rune should then transform into the Rune of the Guardian, which can then be turned into Guarded by the Light by right clicking.

Guarded by the Light in WoW SoD, explained

Guarded by the Light is an ability given by the Rune of the Guardian found in Alterac Mountains. While active, your melee attacks generate five percent of your maximum mana for 15 seconds. The amount healed by your Flash of Light, Holy Light, and Holy Shock are reduced by 50 percent during this period.

The Rune comes with an obvious trade off, generating mana in exchange for less healing for 15 seconds. It may seem drastic, but paired with Runes like Sheath of Light, it’s totally worth it. Mana consumption is a massive hurdle for almost all healers and casters, and this Rune gives you a means to avoid going OOM.