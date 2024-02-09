WoW SoD: How to get the Expanded Intellect spell in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Expanded Intellect is a unique Mage spell added in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery that decreases the mana cost of your Arcane Intellect buff by 50 percent and makes it last twice as long.

This ability is exclusive to Season of Discovery; you can’t get it in other versions of the game. Blizzard added this as a quality-of-life change for Mages so that they don’t have to spend too much time rebuffing allies and drinking up. This is a passive ability, and it immediately applies to all ranks of Arcane Intellect. Here’s how to get the Expanded Intellect spell in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get the Expanded Intellect spell in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Scarlet Monastery is one of the most historic locations in WoW history. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Expanded Intellect can drop from bosses in Scarlet Monastery Graveyard. According to player reports on Wowhead, you can loot Tome of Expanded Intellect from Bloodmage Thalnos, Interrogator Vishas, or Azshir the Sleepless. While the first two are regular bosses in Scarlet Monastery Graveyard, Azshir the Sleepless is a rare spawn, and you’ll be lucky if you see it in your dungeon run.

Unfortunately, the drop rate chance isn’t known right now. Scarlet Monastery Graveyard is a dungeon in Tirisfal Glades that you can complete from levels 25 to 30.

To learn this ability, wait for the tome to drop, loot it, and then use it. This is the only Mage quality-of-life ability added in Season of Discovery phase two.

Other classes, like Priests and Paladins, have similar tomes that they need to find, but these are found in different spots across Azeroth.