Best talent builds and Runes for Mages in WoW SoD

Mages are a reliable damage class in World of Warcraft Classic that have received a new role as a healer in Season of Discovery. No matter how you want to play this caster, the right build and runes can power up your Mage.

Season of Discovery introduced the new rune mechanic. With runes applied, you can add new spells, modify existing spells, or completely transform the structure of your class. Arcane Mages now have the option to become damage dealing healers with the addition of one rune, though you can also play any of the Mage specs as a pure DPS as well.

Mages aren’t topping the damage or healing meters in Season of Discovery phase one, but they are the second most powerful casting class so far. If you are trying to strengthen your Mage even more, here’s what you need to do.

Best Talent Builds for Mages in WoW SoD

For DPS Mages, the best spec to go for right now is Fire. You should keep in mind that the current phase limits your character’s level to 25, locking many of the Mage’s more powerful abilities behind future updates. Due to this, the most powerful Mage DPS spec may change, and the gap difference between Fire and Frost Mages is not too wide.

Mages who want to test out the new healing class will need to spec under Arcane after you get the Regeneration and Mass Regeneration runes. These runes can convert your Arcane damage to healing for marked friendly targets. No matter your build, below are our recommend talents for both roles.

DPS Mage Improved Fireball (Fire) – 5/5 Ignite (Fire) – 5/5 Flame Throwing (Fire) – 1/2 Elemental Precision (Frost) – 3/3

Healing Mage Arcane Subtlety (Arcane) – 2/2 Arcane Focus (Arcane) – 5/5 Arcane Concentration (Arcane) – 5/5 Improved Arcane Explosion (Arcane) – 3/3



Best Runes for Mages in WoW SoD

Mages are still one of the most consistent caster DPS classes in WoW | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Runes are an essential piece of any Mages’ build, but even more so for Arcane healer Mages. Without the Regeneration and Mass Regeneration runes, you won’t be able to convert any of your Arcane damage to healing. Below are the best runes for both DPS and healing Mages seen so far in Season of Discovery phase one.