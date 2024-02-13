WoW SoD: How to get the Enhanced Restoration Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

All nine original World of Warcraft Classic has received new Runes and abilities in Season of Discovery phase two. Druid healers can look forward to strengthening their best spells with the Enhanced Restoration Skill Book which provides a similar effect to regular Runes.

Skill Books are similar to Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, as they give extra abilities, passives, or bonuses to your arsenal. Unlike Runes, Skill Books do not use a slot in any piece of gear and can be used freely. If you are a Restoration Druid in Season of Discovery, then you definitely want these Runes to upgrade your healing powers.

Where to find the Enhanced Restoration Skill Book in WoW SoD

To get the Enhanced Restoration Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, you need to find the Leaflet of Enhanced Restoration. Skill Books, including Enhanced Restoration for Druids, are known to drop from five-person instances, like dungeons.

The Leaflet of Enhanced Restoration usually drops off bosses in either the Scarlet Library or Graveyard in the Scarlet Monastery dungeon. It is entirely possible you can loot from other dungeons, but Bloodmage Thalnos, Herod, Houndmaster Loksey, and High Inquisitor Whitemane have all dropped this and similar Skill Books.

Scarlet Monastery.

Scarlet Monastery is a level 26 to 45 dungeon area that has several different wings. For Horde players, this is conveniently located in Tirisfal Glades. Given the high-level mobs, this can be a difficult dungeon to run, but the risk is well worth it for Druid healers.

Enhanced Restoration Skill Book in WoW SoD, explained

Enhanced Restoration is an improvement to your Druid healing spells you can get by obtaining the Leaflet of Enhanced Restoration from a five-person instance. With this Skill Book, your Rejuvenation and Regrowth spells can now be active on a target already being healed by either spell from another Druid.

This may massively increase the priority of Druid healers in SoD phase two, as these already powerful healing-over-time spells can now stack. Druids are already among the top healers in WoW Classic and that will only rise again with this Skill Book.