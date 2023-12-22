WoW SoD: How to get the Deadly Strike of the Hydra in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Here's where to find one of the best items available in the first phase of SoD.

The Deadly Strike of the Hydra is one of WoW Classic’s newest items added during the Season of Discovery, and for many players, it’s going to be the best available weapon you can get during the first phase of the season.

The Deadly Strike of the Hydra is a two-handed sword that’s available to earn in the Blackfathom Deeps raid. This raid is the pinnacle of endgame content at the end of the first level band in phase one of SoD, and the sword drops off its final boss, Aku’mai. Here’s how you can get it and instantly turn your WoW Season of Discovery character into a supreme DPS threat.

How to get the Deadly Strike of the Hydra in WoW SoD, and why is it so good?

The Deadly Strike of the Hydra drops off Aku’mai in Blackfathom Deeps. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Deadly Strike of the Hydra is an epic two-hander that has a chance with every hit to apply a damage-over-time effect that deals 20 nature damage every three seconds, in addition to corroding your target’s armor. These effects make it a head-and-shoulders option above every other available sword in the game, and if you’re a Warrior, Paladin, or Hunter, you’re definitely going to want to add it to your build (although it’s strongest in the hands of a DPS-specced Warrior).

The drop rate for this item is approximately just over eight percent, according to WoW database Wowhead. You only have a chance at defeating Aku’mai once every three days, so be sure to farm Blackfathom Deeps as much as possible (and complete it in its entirety each time) to ensure you’re maximizing your chances at getting the weapon. As an epic (purple) item, the Deadly Strike of the Hydra is one of the rarest drops you can earn in the first phase of the Season of Discovery—and rightfully so. The Deadly Strike of the Hydra is monstrously overpowered in its current state and could easily follow players all the way through the next level band of content in SoD.

We expect that when the second phase of the Season of Discovery begins, epic items earned in Blackfathom Deeps at the end of the first level band will make content at the start of the second level band far easier than it’s been in previous versions of Classic WoW. Mobs in level 25 to 40 zones like the Hillsbrad Foothills, Desolace, and Stranglethorn Vale will likely fall over much easier if you have items like the Deadly Strike of the Hydra in your build.

Furthermore, you’re probably not going to replace items like this one with any rare or uncommon items during the leveling process, and will most likely wait until you get another epic drop in the upcoming Gnomeregan raid until the Deadly Strike of the Hydra leaves your loadout.