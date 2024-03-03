Category:
WoW SoD: How to get the Arcane Blast Mage rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

This rune is essential for high-damage Arcane builds in SoD.
Michael Kelly
Mar 3, 2024
A gnome mage stands in front of an Arcane Crystal on the Zoram Strand in WoW Classic
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Arcane Blast is a powerful rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery that lets Mages channel a strong burst of energy at a target that stacks over time and increases the potency of your other Arcane spells. This rune is a keystone spell in many Mage builds in SoD, and you should definitely consider adding it to your rotation if you earn the spell notes for Arcane Blast.  

Arcane Blast is an absolutely essential rune to pick up if you’re insisting on playing an Arcane Mage during SoD. If you find yourself putting points into the Arcane tree and frequently using spells like Arcane Missiles, Arcane Explosion, then Arcane Blast will slot naturally into your playstyle.

Here’s how to get the very powerful Arcane Blast rune as a Mage in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. 

Arcane Blast rune acquisition guide in WoW Classic SoD

Regardless of your faction, the way you earn the Arcane Blast rune is exactly the same across the board. There are no distinctions for Alliance or Horde players (or characters of a different race) when it comes to acquiring Arcane Blast. 

To earn the Arcane Blast rune in WoW SoD, you must head to the Zoram Strand in northwestern Ashenvale—near the entrance to Blackfathom Deeps. Once there, you’ll need to find three purple crystals jutting out of craters in the ground and cast Arcane Explosion on them in the correct order. You’ll know that you’re doing things in the correct order by earning stacks of a buff called Arcane Charge. 

WoW map of the Zoram Strand with map markers for the Arcane Blast rune detailed and shown above
Hit the crystals with an Arcane Explosion in south-to-north order. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Start at the southernmost crystal, which can be located at coordinates [13, 25], and cast Arcane Explosion on it. From there, reach the middle crystal at coordinates [14, 20], repeat the spell, then finally move on to the northernmost crystal, which can be found at coordinates [13.5, 16]. 

  • Crystal one: [13, 25]
  • Crystal two: [14, 20]
  • Crystal three: [13.5, 16] 

If you’ve cast Arcane Explosion on the crystals in this exact order, you’ll be granted the Arcane Blast rune, which can be engraved on your Mage’s hands armor slot. 

Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.