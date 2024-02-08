WoW SoD: Best farming locations for Stranglekelp in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

If you’re an alchemist in World of Warcraft Classic, there’s a good chance you’re on the hunt for some Stranglekelp.

Stranglekelp is a much-needed herb in many Alchemy recipes, including the high-priority Elixir of Agility, which is going to be a dangerously powerful, best-in-slot consumable for many classes during phase two of SoD. Stranglekelp is unique in that it only spawns underwater, meaning you’ll have to do some swimming if you’re going to spend time farming this herb. Stranglekelp does not spawn too far away from the coastline, though, so you won’t be at risk of any fatigue during your farming sessions.

Here are some of the best farming spots in WoW Classic where you can acquire Stranglekelp at a reasonably quick rate.

Best Stranglekelp farming route in WoW Classic

Stranglekelp is most commonly found along the coastlines of the zones where it’s most prominent. If you’re farming the herb during phase two of WoW SoD, your best bet is going to be the shallow waters off the west coast of Stranglethorn Vale—in the Vile Reef near Grom’gol Base Camp. Swimming along the entire border of Stranglethorn will likely net you at least a few Stranglekelp, provided you get lucky with spawn rates and competition.

Follow the coast if you’re in search of Stranglekelp. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

Stranglethorn Vale, in particular, is going to be a great hotspot for farming Stranglekelp, considering the zone will be the new player hub for phase two of SoD and you’ll likely be spending a lot of time there anyway. All of the waterways in this zone, including the main river that runs through northern Stranglethorn and Lake Nazferiti, contain Stranglekelp.

While Stranglethorn Vale is easily the most densely populated region in the game where Stranglekelp can be farmed, you’re likely going to encounter a lot of competing herbalists while in the zone. We recommend going to less populated zones, perhaps ones that were more relevant in phase one such as Darkshore and the Barrens, to farm the herb. Stranglekelp can also be found in the Zoram Strand, as well as the waters near Ratchet. You won’t find Stranglekelp in any early-game starting zones.