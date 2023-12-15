A strikingly low number of WoW SoD players have actually reached level 25

World of Warcraft Classic’s new Season of Discovery has given players countless new ways to play the game. Between new builds, classes having the ability to take on never-before-played roles, and a banded level cap system that introduces separate endgames with each phase of the season, the content-to-investment ratio has never been this positive in any iteration of WoW.

Blizzard broke down just how many people are enjoying the Season of Discovery in a statistics-oriented video earlier today. The content piece showed off the most popular classes, how many new runes players have discovered, and the number of characters that have been created and have reached max level—with that last number being surprisingly lower than we might have expected.

Just about 460,000 characters have reached the maximum level of 25 in the first phase of Season of Discovery so far. That number translates to roughly 10 percent of the total population, according to Blizzard, which means at least a few million people have tried WoW SoD.

Season of Discovery is bringing in prospective players by the millions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I can say personally that Season of Discovery has influenced more of my friends than ever before to come try out WoW. The new features of the game, combined with the dynamic level cap and substantially lower level of dedication needed for leveling and gearing, have brought people into the game in droves.

Over 10 million runes have been collected by characters across the Season of Discovery, but less than one-tenth of one percent of the player base has actually found all 12 runes available to their characters. Many of the game’s classes have had SoD’s runes affect the way they’re played, with Warlocks, Rogues, and Shamans having access to the Tank role, and Mages being able to be played as Healers. According to Blizzard, Mages and Warlocks are among the most popular classes in the Season of Discovery, with each of those classes hosting over half a million characters.

Additional figures shared by Blizzard included a mark of just over 86,000 characters having cleared the Blackfathom Deeps raid, as well as a statistic that reaffirms the Horde’s lead in the Ashenvale PvP event. According to Blizzard, the Horde have an approximate six percent lead in total kills during the event.

The Season of Discovery will only continue to evolve and expand its available content. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the launch of the new season, plenty of WoW players are experiencing all SoD has to offer, whether they’re returning to Azeroth for the first time in a while or are trying out the game with no prior experience. With the level cap sitting just over 25, too, there really is no better time than the present to try out WoW.