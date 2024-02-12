WoW SoD: How to get Tactician’s Staff in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Tactician’s Staff is a mysterious weapon you can get in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two.

It’s a white weapon with a weird description: “Its owner’s keen grasp of battlefield tactics was matched only by her fearsome command of frost and flame.” Even though it’s a common item, it still has its uses. Here’s how to get Tactician’s Staff in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get Tactician’s Staff in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

This staff drops in Scarlet Monastery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Tactician’s Staff from trash mobs in Scarlet Monastery. It can drop from different mobs in the dungeons. Here are the names of all enemies that can drop it:

Scarlet Chaplain

Scarlet Beastmaster

Scarlet Torturer

Scarlet Diviner

Scarlet Scryer

Scarlet Gallant

Scarlet Sentry

Scarlet Monk

Scarlet Conjuror

Scarlet Soldier

Scarlet Defender

Scarlet Guardsman

Scarlet Evoker

Scarlet Myrmidon

Scarlet Centurion

Scarlet Wizard

Scarlet Protector

Scarlet Sorcerer

Scarlet Champion

Scarlet Abbot

The drop rate of Tactician’s Staff is low—less than one percent. You can find these mobs in all four wings of Scarlet Monastery, including Graveyard, Library, Armory, and Cathedral.

What is Tactician’s Staff used for in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

At the time of writing, it’s unknown what Tactician’s Staff is used for. Some players believe it’s tied to a Mage or Priest Rune, but there still isn’t enough evidence to support this theory. This staff sends you to a farmstead in Arathi Highlands.

WoW players have tried defeating enemies and checking the buildings, but they still haven’t found any items or instructions on where to move next. Even so, the WoW Classic devs don’t mindlessly add items to the game. Players will likely fans discover all the details surrounding the staff soon.