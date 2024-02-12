Category:
WoW SoD: How to get Tactician’s Staff in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

A mysterious staff.
Image of a mage standing in front of a fireplace.
Tactician’s Staff is a mysterious weapon you can get in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two. 

It’s a white weapon with a weird description: “Its owner’s keen grasp of battlefield tactics was matched only by her fearsome command of frost and flame.” Even though it’s a common item, it still has its uses. Here’s how to get Tactician’s Staff in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get Tactician’s Staff in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Scarlet Monastery in WoW with a few players walking towards it
You can get Tactician’s Staff from trash mobs in Scarlet Monastery. It can drop from different mobs in the dungeons. Here are the names of all enemies that can drop it:

  • Scarlet Chaplain
  • Scarlet Beastmaster
  • Scarlet Torturer
  • Scarlet Diviner
  • Scarlet Scryer
  • Scarlet Gallant
  • Scarlet Sentry
  • Scarlet Monk
  • Scarlet Conjuror
  • Scarlet Soldier
  • Scarlet Defender
  • Scarlet Guardsman
  • Scarlet Evoker
  • Scarlet Myrmidon
  • Scarlet Centurion
  • Scarlet Wizard
  • Scarlet Protector
  • Scarlet Sorcerer
  • Scarlet Champion
  • Scarlet Abbot

The drop rate of Tactician’s Staff is low—less than one percent. You can find these mobs in all four wings of Scarlet Monastery, including Graveyard, Library, Armory, and Cathedral.

What is Tactician’s Staff used for in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

At the time of writing, it’s unknown what Tactician’s Staff is used for. Some players believe it’s tied to a Mage or Priest Rune, but there still isn’t enough evidence to support this theory. This staff sends you to a farmstead in Arathi Highlands.

WoW players have tried defeating enemies and checking the buildings, but they still haven’t found any items or instructions on where to move next. Even so, the WoW Classic devs don’t mindlessly add items to the game. Players will likely fans discover all the details surrounding the staff soon.

Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Trap Launcher rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW screenshot of the Thandol Span as viewed from the Arathi Highlands
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Trap Launcher rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 11, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Invigoration Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Woods in Stonetalon Mountains zone in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Invigoration Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 11, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Deeper Wilds skill book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW Druid standing in idle weapon stance in Teldrassil auto attacking.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Deeper Wilds skill book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 11, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Hunter Dual Wield Specialization rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Tigers roaming Stranglethorn Vale in WoW classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Hunter Dual Wield Specialization rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 11, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Revive Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A Tauren Druid casting a healing spell in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Revive Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 11, 2024
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.