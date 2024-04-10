WoW SoD: How to get Mooncloth Bag in Season of Discovery

You don’t have a lot of inventory space in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, and you have to stay mindful of the items you keep in your bags. Mooncloth Bag is one of the biggest bags you can get in Classic WoW.

The Mooncloth Bag is a 16-slot bag, and you can upgrade your inventory only to have two more slots later in the game if you get items like the Onyxia Hide Backpack. Besides that, this isn’t a soulbound item, and you can easily trade it or sell it. So, here’s how to get a Mooncloth Bag in Season of Discovery.

How to get Mooncloth Bag in Season of Discovery

During phase three of Season of Discovery, it’s impossible to get a Mooncloth Bag. This bag can be crafted by Tailors who have reached level 300, and in this phase, your professions cap out at 250.

This bag will become available when phase four starts, and I believe this will be at the beginning of June. Usually, a new Season of Discovery phase drops two months after the previous one, and this should be the case with phase four, too.

First, you need the recipe, and I have to warn you, it’s hard to get it. It can drop from various open-world bosses like Lethon, Azuregos, Taerar, Ysondre, and Lord Kazzak. The drop rate chance of the recipe from these bosses varies from 0.8 to 1.9 percent. I know that this isn’t amazing, but it’s the best you can get. You might also find the recipe in different lockboxes and chests, but I wouldn’t count on it.

Until phase four rolls out, you can gather the necessary materials, and these include:

Four Bolts of Runecloth

One Mooncloth

One Rune Thread

Moonwell in Ashenvale. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you can buy Rune Thread from vendors, you can get Bolts of Runecloth from the auction house or make it yourself after getting the recipe from a vendor in Everlook, Winterspring. All you need to do is to get Felcloth and use it near a Moonwell to cleanse it. There are Moonwells scattered around Azeroth, but I usually use those in Ashenvale or Feralas. Remember, you can make one Mooncloth every four days.

I recommend you gather as many Mooncloth pieces as you can during phase three, and then you can craft the bags as soon as phase four starts.

