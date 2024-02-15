WoW SoD: How to get Insulating Gniodine in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Insulating Gniodine is a crafting material added in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery.

You can use it to craft Epic-quality gear from Leatherworking and Tailoring. These items are Glowing Hyperconductive Scale Coif, Gneuro-Conductive Channeler’s Hood, Gneuro-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle, and Rad-Resistant Scale Hood. Clearly, these items are your best-in-slot, and you want to get your hands on them as soon as possible. They are made of various rare materials like Faintly Glowing Leather and Cured Thick Hide. Insulating Gniodine is made by Alchemists, and here’s how to get it in Season of Discovery.

How to get Insulating Gniodine in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You can buy Insulating Gniodine from the auction house, but bear in mind that this will cost you pretty penny. It’s going for 40 gold on my realm (Crusader Strike, EU). I know this is a valuable material, but I don’t have such an amount of gold lying around for just one piece of Insulating Gniodine. Besides that, you have to get other materials like Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament and Faintly Glowing Leather, which are expensive too.

The other way to go about this is to get the recipe and make it for yourself. Once you get it, you can craft it with one Leaded Vial and five Crates of Tainted Gniodine Solution.

How to get the Insulating Gniodine recipe in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You can find the vendor in The Clean Zone. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

All new profession recipes in phase two are sold by Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket and this is no exception. She’s in The Clean Zone in Gnomeregan and you can reach her by moving to the left side from the entrance and then entering the second passage. You then need to follow the stairs leading downstairs and you will see Ziri in a huge room with other Gnomes. Talk to her and she will sell you the recipe for 15 gold.