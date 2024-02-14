Category:
WoW SoD: How to get Enchanted Sigil: Innovation in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

It's another buff you can grab!
Izabela Tomakic
Published: Feb 14, 2024 10:07 am
A WoW Screenshot of the troll caves in Dun Morogh, where you'll find quest items for A Refugee's Quandary.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Preparing for raids in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is the most important part of raiding. You have to get a ton of flasks, food, and other consumables to buff your damage and healing output—and one of them is the Enchanted Sigil: Innovation

This is a consumable exclusive to Season of Discovery that increases your damage, attack power, and healing by 20. It lasts for 30 minutes and can only be applied outside combat. You need to use every buff you can get your hands on, and this adds more damage and healing to your kit. It’s simply a buff you cannot skip.

How to get Enchanted Sigil: Innovation in WoW SoD

Sigil of Innovation in WoW Classic Season of Discovery is a consumable tied to Enchanting and it requires level 225. It’s soulbound and you can’t buy it off the auction house. Instead, you need to have Enchanting and craft it on your own. You need three Dream Dust and one Runed Golden Rod. It stacks up to five times in your bag.

Where to buy Enchanted Sigil: Innovation recipe in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Map of Gnomeregan, showing where to find the vendor
You can find the vendor in The Clean Zone. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Before you can craft the Sigil of Innovation, you need to get the recipe. You can buy it from a female gnome NPC in Gnomeregan called Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket. This NPC is located in The Clean Zone of Gnomeregan. If you’re like me and don’t know the instance by heart, you can get to her by entering the raid, moving around the upper ring to the left, then passing through the second door.

Finally, follow the path leading downstairs, and you’ll find Ziri chilling in the area with the other gnomes. She’s standing in front of a wall, surrounded by gnomish gadgets. Talk to her and buy the recipe for 25 gold. While you’re there, check out the tier gear she’s selling for Tokens.

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.