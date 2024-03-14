WoW SoD: How to get and use Teldrassil Bird Meat in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

If you’re leveling a Night Elf Hunter in WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery, one of the first mysterious early-game items you should find is a piece of Teldrassil Bird Meat. This item is attached to one of the new runes introduced in SoD, and in order to use the piece of meat, you’ll need to go on a bit of a scavenger hunt through Teldrassil.

Recommended Videos

Teldrassil Bird Meat is used to unlock the Rune of Flanking, which teaches your Hunter Flanking Strike. This rune is engraved on the legs armor slot, and teaches you and your pet a move that allows you to both deal 100 percent melee damage simultaneously.

Flanking Strike is one of the best leveling abilities for Hunters, especially in the early portions of SoD. Here’s how you can get the rune via Teldrassil Bird Meat in the WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get the Flanking Strike Hunter rune in WoW SoD

Night Elf Hunters can earn the Flanking Strike rune in northern Teldrassil. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Teldrassil Bird Meat can be picked up by defeating Strigid Owls all across Teldrassil. The drop rate for the bird meat is relatively decent, so there’s a good chance that you’ll encounter at least one piece of it while leveling through the Night Elf starting zone as a Hunter. We found our piece of Teldrassil Bird Meat while collecting the three Strigid Owl Feathers needed for the quest “Zenn’s Bidding.”

Once you acquire a piece of Teldrassil Bird Meat, take it to coordinates [48, 31] in Teldrassil, just east of the Oracle Glade. When you arrive, you should see a cut-out ravine that is littered with bones and offal. Stand in the middle of the bone piles and click on the Teldrassil Bird Meat in your inventory to summon Mowgh, a rare elite bear that you’ll have to defeat.

Thankfully, Mowgh is an easily soloable enemy for most Hunters, and when you take him down, you’ll get the Rune of Flanking, the rune that will teach you Flanking Strike.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more