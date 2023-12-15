WoW SoD: How to get and plant Magic Pumpkin Seeds in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Runes are a high priority in any WoW Classic build, which has led to characters from all races and classes in Season of Discovery seeking them out across Azeroth. Runes can be found in all sorts of unique ways, even by planting Magic Pumpkin Seeds.

Planting Magic Pumpkin Seeds is one of several ways Druids can get their hands on the Lacerate rune, which provides a gloves engravement ability. Druids with this engravement can lacerate their target, making them bleed and take damage for 15 seconds. The effect deals extra damage per existing application of Lacerate, and it can be stacked up to five times on a single target.

Finding the Magic Pumpkin Seeds is one thing, but getting the Lacerate rune is something else.

Where to find Magic Pumpkin Seeds in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Magic Pumpkin Seeds can be looted from various Defias enemy NPCs in Westfall. Defias Smugglers, Trappers, Looters, and Pillagers are all capable of dropping them. These Defias NPCs can be found all across Westfall: in Jangolode Mine, near Sentinel Hill, and in the central farmlands near Saldean’s Farm.

If your end goal is getting the Lacerate rune, then I would suggest going to the Jangolode Mine, because you’ll also need to loot something from the Kobold Diggers there to get the rune.

Tip: You must be playing as a Druid for these items to drop. You cannot play as another class and mail them to your Druid character.

How to use Magic Pumpkin Seeds in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

To get the Lacerate rune, you will need to combine it with a Fertile Soil Sample and Fishy Bonemeal to plant them.

Fertile Soil Sample is dropped from the Kobold Diggers mentioned above in the Jangolode Mine in Westfall.

Fishy Bonemeal is dropped from Sea Crawlers and Sand Crawlers on the north and northwest coast of Westfall.

Once you have those items, you will have to go to any piece of Westfall farmland to plant them. Any of the large farmland plots that appear on the Westfall map will do. Once there, right-click on the Magic Pumpkin Seeds to plant them. This will summon a level 16 Aggressive Squashling, a living pumpkin creature that you must defeat. It has no special attacks, it just melee attacks you with its lashes.

Tip: Any WoW Classic player knows how easily you can be overwhelmed if another enemy mob starts attacking you. Clear out the nearby Harvesters or any other enemy mobs before you plant the Magic Pumpkin Seeds.

After defeating the Aggressive Squashling, you can loot the Lacerate Rune, and then use it to learn the engraving.