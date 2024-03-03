WoW SoD: How to create Guardian Gloves in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

In WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery—especially in the second phase of the season—there are many objectives that are centered around Waylaid Supplies. All of these objectives require you to go out in the world and complete a shipment of supplies by adding some crafted items to them for a quick burst of experience, as well as some reputation with either the Azeroth Commerce Exchange or Durotar Supply and Logistics faction.

One of these Waylaid Supplies objectives in phase two requires you to complete a supply shipment with five Guardian Gloves. These common quality leather gloves can be bought and sold on the Auction House, or can be crafted by a Leatherworker with a high-enough rank in the Leatherworking profession.

Here’s how to create (or acquire) Guardian Gloves in WoW Classic SoD and add them to your shipment of Waylaid Supplies.

How to craft Guardian Gloves as a Leatherworker in WoW Classic

Get your leather supplies here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To create a pair of Guardian Gloves, you’ll need a Leatherworking skill of at least 190. Once you’re properly trained, you’ll have to assemble a brief list of ingredients to create the gloves, which can be made relatively easily and in mass. Since there are no special or rare reagents required to create the Guardian Gloves, you can easily take any excess leather you farm in the open world and apply it to the recipe.

Full ingredient/reagent list required for Guardian Gloves

Heavy Leather x4

Cured Heavy Hide x1

Silken Thread x1

If you’re not a Leatherworker, or don’t have any friends or guildmates who are trained in the profession, you can always purchase five pairs of Guardian Gloves off the Auction House. Since they’re relatively easy to make and are usually found in high volume on the Auction House, you can purchase a pair of Guardian Gloves for less than one gold apiece, usually. In our case, this was one of the cheaper Waylaid Shipments we’ve completed via the Auction House in phase two, as we purchased five pairs of Guardian Gloves for just over three gold.