Here are today’s WoW SoD patch notes: WoW SoD March 1 update

A set of WoW Classic Season of Discovery buffs are set to hit live servers next week, and Blizzard detailed the patch notes in a March 1 blue post earlier today.

The patch notes released by the WoW dev team today point in the direction of substantial buffs for a few classes that have struggled early in phase two. based on feedback and reports from the community, as well as the WoW dev team’s internal data. Five classes are getting huge buffs when servers reset next week, with Hunters, Mages, Paladins, Warlocks, and Warriors all receiving tuning changes that should point them in the right direction. Many of these changes focus on Runes that haven’t met expectations in SoD phase two, especially new Runes added in the second phase of the season that have added less-than-stellar value to certain classes’ throughput.

Below, you’ll find the full contents of the WoW SoD patch notes published by Blizzard earlier today. Keep in mind that even though the contents of this update were published on March 1, they won’t go into effect until servers hit their weekly resets—March 5 in the US and March 6 for European servers.

WoW Classic SoD upcoming update: Full WoW blue post content for March 1

Mages are lined up to get some pretty substantial buffs in the next SoD update. Screenshot by Dot Esports

SoD class tuning updates scheduled for week of March 5

Hunter

Chimera Shot damage increased from 100 percent of weapon damage to 120 percent.

Explosive Shot base damage increased by 15 percent

Carve damage increased from 50 percent to 65 percent

Mage

DPS Builds

Frostfire Bolt damage increased by 50 percent Bonus spell damage also increased by 16 percent

Spellfrost Bolt damage increased by 50 percent Bonus spell damage also increased by 14 percent



Healer Builds

Regeneration, Mass Regeneration, and Chronostatic Preservation all benefit 88 percent more from Spell Power

Chronostatic Preservation mana cost reduced by 44 percent

Paladin

Seal of Martyrdom damage increased by 10 percent per auto-attack, as well as by 15 percent for Judgment casts

Warlock

Effectiveness of Grimoire of Synergy rune increased from 5 percent to 25 percent while active.

Warrior

Devastate damage increased from 100 percent of weapon damage to 150 percent

Key takeaways from March 1 WoW SoD patch notes/blue post

Will these changes be enough to bring certain classes back up to speed before SoD phase three? Screenshot by Dot Esports

With these updates in mind, it’s obvious Blizzard has been taking a look at the classes that have been struggling during phase two of the Season of Discovery and is making a calculated effort to bring them back up to par. The classes we’re looking at the most heavily here are Mages and Warlocks. While spellcasters will always have a place in WoW Classic team compositions, it’s been interesting to see the offshoots of these two classes in particular struggle during phase two of SoD.

We can distinctly recall Demonology Warlocks and Healer Mages having some of the most buzz surrounding them out of any class in the game heading into and during the season’s first phase, so to watch them fall off in both power and popularity has been striking in phase two. It’s, of course, yet to be seen if these changes will bring offspec Tank Warlocks and Healer Mages regularly back into the fold, but we’re excited for the prospect of them being at least competitive, again.

These changes also come at a time when the game will be expected to be a bit easier overall starting next week, especially in the leveling department. Blizzard plans to enable a worldwide experience buff for sub-level 40 characters on SoD servers next week in preparation for phase three, which could, when combined with these changes, make leveling far easier for the classes who are on the table to receive buffs when this update goes live on March 5.