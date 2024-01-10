WoW Classic: Best spots to farm Medium Leather

Skinning is one of the most effective professions you can farm if you want to be a gold-making machine in WoW Classic.

Countless mobs across the open world yield leather and you can, in turn, use that leather for leatherworking recipes or as a way to make raw gold on the Auction House. One of the most farmable leather types (especially during the Season of Discovery) is Medium Leather, which is available to be collected off mobs during the midsection of WoW Classic’s leveling process, most notably around levels 20 to 30.

Here are some of the best spots in the game where you can farm Medium Leather.

Medium Leather in WoW Classic: Where to farm it effectively

One of the best zones to farm Medium Leather in is the Wetlands, which has plenty of leather-yielding mobs across all sections of it. Most notably, the crocolisks that inhabit the marshes of the zone are going to be the most reliable source of Medium Leather, but many of the raptors in the southeastern section of the Wetlands near the Excavation Site will also be worth your time. You can also spend your time in the Wetlands farming cloth off the Gnoll camps that are found in between its many rivers. All told, the zone is extremely valuable for gold-makers in WoW Classic, especially during the first phase of the Season of Discovery.

Hillsbrad is full of beasts to farm Medium Leather off. Screenshot by Dot Esports Raptors and Crocolisks yield Medium Leather in the Wetlands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Other zones packed with mobs that you can farm Medium Leather off include Ashenvale and the Hillsbrad Foothills. We recommend Hillsbrad as a specific go-to zone, considering there are beasts that drop leather when skinned across the entire zone. So if one player has established control over one farming spot in Hillsbrad, you can always go to another.

Medium Leather starts to fall out of circulation and off the priority list once you reach level 30 and transition into some higher-level zones such as Stranglethorn Vale, where Heavy Leather will become the leather type you encounter the most.