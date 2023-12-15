How to complete In Search of the Excavation Team in WoW Classic

This quest takes place in one of the most well-hidden areas in the game.

One of the most experience-rich quest chains in World of Warcraft Classic can be found in the Wetlands, where Whelgar’s missing-in-action Excavation Team is fighting back a horde of raptors at his archaeology site.

The breadcrumb quest for this chain begins just outside of Menethil Harbor, where Tarrel Rockweaver will task you with finding his wife, Merrin, who has gone to assist Whelgar at the excavation site. These quests should be taken on no earlier than level 23 or 24, considering there’s a decent level of difficulty attached to them. Still, if you’re looking for one of the most solid and reliable sources of experience via questing in the game (especially in the Season of Discovery), Whelgar’s Excavation Site will be worth a visit.

Here’s where you can find Merrin Rockweaver in WoW Classic and complete the “In Search of the Excavation Team” quest.

Where to turn in “In Search of the Excavation Team” in WoW Classic

The hardest part of the Excavation Team quest chain is actually finding where the quest givers are located. After you receive the quest from Tarrel Rockweaver on the road just outside Menethil Harbor, you’ll have to track down the Excavation Team and deliver a letter to Tarrel’s wife, Merrin.

The entrance to the Excavation Site in the Wetlands can be found at coordinates [34, 41]. Although it’s definitely in its own little corner of the zone, you can notice its Explorers’ League banner in front of the entrance that will give you an indication that you’re in the right place. Once there, head up the path that leads into the site and walk along the ridge on the right side of the canyon.

The entrance to the Excavation Site should look something like this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All of the quest givers who work with the Excavation Team, including Merrin Rockweaver, can be found on top of the ridge overlooking the site.

The Excavation Team quests will task you with killing raptors found throughout the Wetlands, with each quest giving you a hefty amount of experience from monster kills and turn-in rewards. You should expect to gain at least half a level (as well as some decent gear at the end) from the multiple quests that require you to kill raptors and collect artifacts throughout the Excavation Site and its surrounding area.