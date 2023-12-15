WoW SoD: How to complete the Reason for the Season quest in during the Winter Veil event

The Feast of Winter Veil is live in World of Warcraft Classic’s Season of Discovery.

This in-game event is the WoW equivalent of the holiday celebration, which means it’s time to check under the tree for presents—but not before grinding out all of the limited-time quests the seasonal NPCs in Ironforge and Orgrimmar have in store for you. If you’re interested in some of the intricacies and story-based points of Winter Veil, you’ll be introduced to the holiday’s lore and backstory through a quest named “The Reason for the Season,” which is completable by both Alliance and Horde players.

Here’s where you can find the start point for the seasonal quest, as well as how you can complete it for both of the game’s factions.

How to start and complete Reason for the Season (Alliance) in WoW Winter Veil

The Reason for the Season will give you the task of speaking with Historian Karnik in the Hall of Explorers, which can be found on the northeast side of Ironforge. Karnik will give you a book all about the Feast of Winter Veil, which he’ll ask you to deliver to Magni Bronzebreard in the throne room in Ironforge.

Greatfather Winter has arrived with the start of Winter Veil in WoW. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The book describes how the Feast of Winter Veil is observed in different cultures across Azeroth, and why the holiday is typically celebrated with a feast. The book is a solid piece of lore that details how even in the dead of winter, “the anticipation of the land’s renewal” is worth celebrating. After you turn the quest in at King Magni, the book will disappear from your inventory, so make sure you give it a read before completing the quest.

How to complete Reason for the Season as a Horde player during WoW Winter Veil

Orgrimmar is where you’ll find all of this year’s Winter Veil festivities. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Horde side of the quest is very similar to the way it plays out for the Alliance, except you’ll need to pick up “Reason for the Season” in Orgrimmar’s Valley of Strength from an NPC named Furmund, who will send you off to the Valley of Wisdom to find the Winter Veil history book.

Horde players have a bit longer of a trek on hand, though, as they’ll have to deliver the book to Cairne Bloodhoof in Thunder Bluff. While Alliance players are fortunate enough to see the entirety of this quest play out in one city, members of the Horde will need to take a flight path to Mulgore and bring the history book to the Tauren faction leader.