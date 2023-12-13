When does the 2023 WoW Feast of Winter Veil start?

The final WoW holiday of the year is nearly here.

The year is almost at an end, and there’s just one more holiday scheduled on World of Warcraft’s in-game calendar. That event is the Feast of Winter Veil, the in-game version of the Christmas/holiday season.

During the Feast of Winter Veil, players will be able to complete open-world quests that only pop up during the holiday, such as collecting one-time-only, annual presents, as well as beating the Greench objective that requires you to go out into the Alterac Mountains and defeat the big green yeti in an effort to save the holiday season.

You can also earn rewards and achievements in pursuit of the esteemed “Merrymaker” title. If you’re someone who started the “Long Strange Trip” achievement back in January—which requires you to earn all of the world event meta achievements throughout the year—Winter Veil will be the final mountain you’ll need to climb to obtain your Violet Proto-Drake reward.

Here’s when the Feast of Winter Veil will begin across all versions of World of Warcraft.

WoW Feast of Winter Veil start and end date 2023

The event starts soon. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This year’s WoW Feast of Winter Veil will go live on Saturday, Dec. 16 across all servers for the game. This means players on Dragonflight, Classic, and Season of Discovery servers will all have access to the in-game holiday event. But Winter Veil will look different throughout the various editions of WoW, with more content being available in the modern version of the game than the classic one.

The most fleshed-out version of the Winter Veil holiday will be available on Dragonflight servers, where you’ll be able to earn gifts that can be added to your account’s toy box, as well as achievements that are only earnable once per year. Still, capital cities around Azeroth will be decked out in festive decorations throughout the holiday on Classic and retail servers, giving all WoW players the opportunity to experience the Winter Veil spirit.

On (and after) Dec. 25, you’ll be able to visit Greatfather Winter in either Ironforge or Orgrimmar and earn a special present from the herald of the holiday spirit, usually in the form of a collectable toy.

The 2023 WoW Feast of Winter Veil will begin on Dec. 16 and last a little over two weeks, ending on Jan. 2, 2024.