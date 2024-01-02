WoW SoD: How to complete Ishamuhale in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery infused vanilla Azeroth with tons of new content but also left a variety of nostalgic quests relatively untouched. Ishamuhale is one such quest that Horde players will likely run into.

Picked up in Camp Taurajo, Ishamuhale is a two-part quest that requires you to slay a raptor by the name of Ishamuhale. This is a pretty easy quest, although it can become frustrating if you do not know where to acquire the necessary item for the quest or if you do not know where to find Ishamuhale.

Where to start Ishamuhale in WoW SoD

You can start the quest Ishamuhale in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery by visiting Jorn Skyseer in Camp Taurajo in the Barrens. This is part of a much longer quest chain that starts at the Crossroads with Sergra Darkthorn.

After completing The Angry Scytheclaws, you will then be sent to find Jorn Skyseer to the south of the Crossroads. The recommended level for this quest is 17, and I recommend either getting a party or avoiding this quest until you are at the recommended level.

How to summon Ishamuhale in WoW SoD

This raptor’s summoning location is found between Ratchet and the Crossroads. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first step to complete the Ishamuhale quest is to summon the raptor by collecting a fresh Zhevra carcass. Zhevra are the zebras that roam many different parts of the Barrens. You can acquire a fresh Zhevra carcass by slaying any Zhevras you see in the region.

This drop has a relatively low percentage, so do not get too frustrated if you end up farming Zhevras for a while. Personally, it took me about half an hour to finally get my Zhevra carcass to complete the second part of the quest.

Now with the proper summoning item in your inventory, you need to go just north of Ratchet in the Barrens. Near the base of the mountain on the map listed above, you can right click on your Zhevra carcass to summon Ishamuhale.

Once slain, loot the raptor to look for Ishamuhale’s Fang and bring it to Jorn in Camp Taurajo. For your efforts, you will earn 1,800 XP and reputation with Thunder Bluff.