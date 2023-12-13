WoW SoD: How to find and tame Azzere the Skyblade rare in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Is it a pet or another source of loot?

Azeroth in World of Warcraft Classic is teeming with wild creatures for Hunters to tame, and Season of Discovery is no different. Among them, one of the rarest and most in-demand creatures is Azzere the Skyblade.

Wandering in southern Barrens, Azzere the Skyblade is a rare level 25 Wind Serpent. It’s the only red version of this pet that Hunters can tame in phase one of SoD. It also has a chance to drop great gear if you get lucky with RNG, so it’s worth taking down if you aren’t a Hunter.

Here’s how you can find and tame Azzere the Skyblade in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to find Azzere the Skyblade rare in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Azzere the Skyblade wanders around Camp Taurajo in the Barrens. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Azzere the Skyblade is a rare red Wind Serpent wandering in southern Barrens, just outside Camp Taurajo. You should be able to easily spot Azzere, as it’s the only bright red Wind Serpent in the area. Azzere the Skyblade can be found wandering at the following locations:

44.2 59.6

44.2 61.4

44.4 61.8

44.4 62.8

44.4 63.6

44.6 61.4

44.8 64.0

45.0 62.2

45.0 62.6

45.8 63.6

46.2 62.4

46.4 63.0

46.6 62.6

46.8 63.8

This is a rare spawn and the respawn rate is, unfortunately, unknown. So, you could get lucky and find it immediately after you arrive in southern Barrens, but you could also spend hours waiting for it.

How to tame Azzere the Skyblade rare in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

If you’re are a Hunter, don’t kill Azzere the Skyblade. Use your Tame Beast ability on it to make it your companion, both in good and bad times. You need to tank a couple abilities before it finally falls for you, and then it will be your loyal friend.

If you tame this rare, you can’t defeat it and get loot from it. On top of that, you need to level up this Wind Serpent, feed it so it doesn’t get away, revive it if it falls, and heal it in critical moments. It’s like your own Tamagotchi, but only in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.