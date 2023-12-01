WoW SoD: How to complete A Trial of Fitness quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Horde Warrior class as a Troll in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is stacked with Runes that upgrade abilities, with the Victory Rush found through the Trial of Fitness quest.

At the start of Season of Discovery within WoW Classic, players within the Horde Warlock class start in The Valley of Trials. The first quest is unlocked through Gornek in the Den, increasing your Warlock character up to level two after taking care of some wild bore. Once level two is reached, the Warrior Trainer to the left of the Den will offer players the Trial of Fitness quest. The quest rewards players with one of 12 Runes available to a Horde Warrior in Season of Discovery.

WoW Classic SoD: How to get the chest in A Trial of Fitness quest

Trial of Fitness quest | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Frang, the Warrior Trainer, is the NPC who provides the Trial of Fitness quest, directing players to stand by the fire in the middle of the area. Gazing at the mountain ledges behind Frang reveals a chest sitting on a cliff’s edge, but reaching it requires a trip around and up the mountain first.

Mountain path | Screenshot via Dot Esports

From the firepit outside the Den, head north and loop around the mountainside. Continue to head Northwest, staying close to the mountain edge, and look for a path in the mountainside. Head up the path and veer slightly toward the left as you climb. Once reaching the top and heading toward the ledge, players will find themselves in an area above the Den.

Path to chest | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once standing over the Den, head toward the south and follow the ledge toward Frang’s location, but don’t go all the way. Small drop-downs will lead players down to the cliff’s edge with the chest on it. Open the chest and claim the Victory Rush Rune.

Victory Rush: Engrave your gloves with the Victory Rush Rune. Instantly attack the target causing 19 damage and healing you for 10 percent of your maximum health. Only useable within 20 seconds after you kill and enemy that yields experience or honor.

WoW Classic SoD: How to finish A Trial of Fitness quest

Trial of Fitness quest | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once the Victory Rush Rune is in your possession, place it on your Season of Discovery WoW Classic Action bar and click it to activate. Then, return to the Warrior Trainer and complete the A Trial of Fitness quest. This provides you with gloves that are Enchanted by the Victory Rush Rune.