WoW SoD: How to beat Illari Duskfeather in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Illari Duskfeather is a very important NPC introduced in phase two of WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery. Illari is the ultimate objective of the No Honor Among Thieves quest, which in turn is the finale of a quest chain that’s involved in the acquisition of multiple phase two SoD runes.

Every WoW class has at least one rune in phase two of SoD that’s obtained from Illari Duskfeather. It’s worth seeking out this enemy, completing the lengthy chain that’s attached to her many runes, and grabbing whatever reward she has waiting for your class.

Here’s how to find and beat Illari Duskfeather in WoW Season of Duskfeather.

Starting the Illari Duskfeather boss fight in WoW Classic SoD

The quest chain to defeat Illari Duskfeather and grab whichever class-relevant rune she drops for your character is available to start at level 30 in Desolace. However, the final boss of the chain is at a much higher level, as she’s capped out for SoD phase two at level 40. If you’re having trouble locating the starting point or figuring out what to do during the midsection, multiple guides working through its details have been published on Dot Esports.

Illari Duskfeather boss strategy in WoW Classic SoD

Illari Duskfeather is a difficult opponent, unless you’re a fellow Night Elf, of course. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The culmination of that quest chain ends with a battle against Illari, who you’ll likely need to be at least level 35 to fight comfortably, even with one or two friends. If you’re blasting through the questline as soon as possible at level 30, you’re going to need a competent and worthy group of five. It’s also possible many other solo players will be waiting in the southeastern corner of the Arathi Highlands where Illari can be found, waiting to try their hand at the NPC.

We recommend doing everything you can to keep yourself alive and at full HP against Illari, especially if you’re a lower level than her. If that means sacrificing DPS to cast a healing spell or chug a potion, so be it. At level 40, her attacks will hit very hard, and if you have multiple players around you, the damage will come naturally; just focus on keeping your health bar topped up during what’s likely to be a fairly long encounter.

Upon defeating Illari, she’ll drop a pouch that contains a key. You can use this key to open a nearby chest that contains whichever WoW rune you’re looking for. If you’re a Night Elf, though, Illari will show a bit of racial preference towards you and allow you to get the key to her chest without having to defeat her in combat.

Other races do need to take her down and grab her key using violence.

All Illari Duskfeather runes in WoW Classic

Below, you’ll find a table featuring all of the runes Illari Duskfeather has in her possession, making it easy to identify which one you need to target for your class.