WoW SoD: All Emerald Wardens rewards in Season of Discovery

Emerald Wardens is a new reputation added in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase three, and it comes with some amazing rewards.

Recommended Videos

The faction is tied to Nightmare Incursions, and the only way to farm reputation is by completing these events. Just like with all reputations, the goal isn’t to farm it in a day or two but to make it a steady grind over the course of the new patch. Emerald Wardens reputation offers a ton of rewards, including new Runes, consumables, and gear. Here’s the list of all rewards you can get from the Emerald Wardens reputation in Season of Discovery.

List of all Emerald Wardens rewards in Season of Discovery

You gain reputation with Emerald Wardens by participating in Nightmare Incursions. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Emerald Wardens rewards in Season of Discovery can be divided into two categories—new Runes and gear. You can buy regular gear or PvP sets from the Emerald Wardens vendors. You can purchase most items from these vendors if you’ve reached a certain level of reputation and have enough gold, but Epic-quality gear costs Emerald Chips.

All Runes from Emerald Wardens in Season of Discovery

You can unlock new class Runes when you reach Friendly reputation with Emerald Wardens. Each Rune costs two gold. Here’s the list of all Runes you can get from Emerald Wardens reputation:

Rune of Bloodshed (Druid)

Rune of Detonation (Hunter)

Spell Notes: Molten Armor (Mage)

Rune of the Hammer (Paladin)

Nihilist Epiphany (Priest)

Rune of Alacrity (Rogue)

Rune of Burn (Shaman)

Rune of Affliction (Warlock)

Rune of the Protector (Warrior)

All gear from Emerald Wardens in Season of Discovery

When you reach Friendly reputation with Emerald Wardens, you can buy pieces of PvP sets. While you can buy hands, boots, and shoulders when you have Friendly reputation, helm, chest, and legs only become available upon hitting Honored. PvP set bonuses grant you additional Stamina and spell power or attack power.

You can also get weapons, rings, trinkets, and chest pieces that aren’t class-specific, though they’re locked behind a longer reputation grind. The best pieces are available when you hit Revered or Exalted reputation.

Miscellaneous items

Weapon Cleaning Cloth- Cleans your weapon. Removing all temporary enchants. Good as new!

Dream Imbued Arrow- Adds 15 damage per second

Catnip- Increases your attack speed by 50 percent for 30 seconds

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more