How to get and use Emerald Chips in WoW SoD phase 3

Many new features were added in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery Phase Three, including the currency Emerald Chips. The new currency is used to buy specific high-level items you’ll definitely want to collect eventually.

However, they’re tied to the new Faction, which makes them a little tricky to get. Here’s everything you need to know about how to earn and use Emerald Chips.

How to earn Emerald Chips in WoW SoD Phase Three

Arunnel is the Field Captain in Feralas. Image via Wowhead. Remixed by Dot Esports Korlian is the Field Captain for the Hinterlands. Image via Wowhead. Remixed by Dot Esports

You can earn Emerald Chips in WoW SoD Phase Three by completing the quests from Arunnel and Korlian, the Field Captains found outside the level 50 Nightmare Incursion Dream areas in the Hinterlands and Feralas. Each quest you complete in the Hinterlands and Feralas will reward you with one Emerald Chip.

Tip: The Field Captains can be found outside, or close to, the Dream portals.

As you can only earn Emerald Chips in these areas you must be at least level 50 to enter the Dream areas through the new WoW portals.

How to use Emerald Chips in WoW SoD Phase Three

You must reach at least the Revered status with the new Emerald Wardens Faction to start using the Emerald Chips in WoW SoD Phase Three. Once you’ve reached Revered status, you can use the chips to buy Merithra’s Inheritance (cloth chest) and Armor of the Emerald Slumber (leather chest) from the Emerald Warden Quartermasters for 50 Emerald Chips.

When you’ve reached the Exalted status with the Emerald Wardens, you can purchase the Roar of the Dream (Ring), which increases your spell damage for a short duration; Roar of the Guardian (Ring) increases your melee and ranged attack damage for a short duration; Roar of the Grove (Trinket) invokes a spell that creates a healing circle; and the Nightmare Resonance Crystal (Trinket) for 75 Emerald Chips.

Tip: To quickly raise your reputation status, participate in the daily WoW SoD quests from the Hinterlands and Feralas Field Captains, Fight the Nightmare Incursions, as you can earn 1,000 reputation.

We will update this article if more items will be introduced to WoW SoD that can be purchased with Emerald Chips. For now, this is everything you can buy using your Emerald Chips and how to get them in WoW Season of Discovery.

