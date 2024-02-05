WoW Season of Discovery players agree one armor type needs a major buff in phase 2

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two is almost here and players are making their final preparations. But one player realized plate gear has terrible stats, sparking a huge discussion.

On Feb. 4, looking at gear from Gnomeregan, Reddit user LolekCZ noticed plate gear could be weak in phase two. DPS Warriors and Paladins might need leather gear instead of plate for extra Agility. Naturally, this means more competition for gear, and classes who can only wear leather won’t be happy about this. Druids and Rogues could be the biggest victims of this.

Gnomeregan is the next raid. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Warriors and Paladins needed leather gear in phase one because mail pieces simply didn’t offer enough stats. That said, tanking gear was decent. Ideally, Blizzard will buff plate gear ahead of the release of phase two on Feb. 8. But I can’t imagine the devs will make such a big change this close to the cut-off date.

Even so, datamined and even confirmed gear is prone to changes, and there’s a chance Blizzard will take action before it’s too late.

Season of Discovery phase two releases on Feb. 8, together with the Blood Moon event, Gnomeregan raid, and additional Runes for you to discover. Blizzard is keeping plenty of content a secret, so there will almost certainly be a few surprises.