WoW Season of Discovery players agree one armor type needs a major buff in phase 2

It seems like some classes could be needing on different types of gear.
Izabela Tomakic
Published: Feb 5, 2024 05:05 am
WoW Classic: A Dwarf overlooks the excavation site in the Wetlands
World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two is almost here and players are making their final preparations. But one player realized plate gear has terrible stats, sparking a huge discussion.

On Feb. 4, looking at gear from Gnomeregan, Reddit user LolekCZ noticed plate gear could be weak in phase two. DPS Warriors and Paladins might need leather gear instead of plate for extra Agility. Naturally, this means more competition for gear, and classes who can only wear leather won’t be happy about this. Druids and Rogues could be the biggest victims of this.

Screenshot of area in front of the Gnomeregan dungeon in WoW.
Warriors and Paladins needed leather gear in phase one because mail pieces simply didn’t offer enough stats. That said, tanking gear was decent. Ideally, Blizzard will buff plate gear ahead of the release of phase two on Feb. 8. But I can’t imagine the devs will make such a big change this close to the cut-off date.

Even so, datamined and even confirmed gear is prone to changes, and there’s a chance Blizzard will take action before it’s too late.

Season of Discovery phase two releases on Feb. 8, together with the Blood Moon event, Gnomeregan raid, and additional Runes for you to discover. Blizzard is keeping plenty of content a secret, so there will almost certainly be a few surprises.

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.