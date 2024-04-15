WoW Plunderstorm doubling renown progress as limited-time game mode nears conclusion

Plunderstorm, the limited-time battle royale event in World of Warcraft, is wrapping up in just a few weeks. But before the game mode sails over the horizon, Blizzard is letting loose a double renown promotional event for all you Plunderstorm enthusiasts.

The double renown event will begin with the weekly server resets this week, meaning players in North America will have access to it tomorrow, April 16, and European players will start getting their renown doubled on Wednesday, April 17. All renown gains made in Plunderstorm matches will be twice as effective until the game mode ends its initial run on April 30.

The road to earning the Polly Roger mount will be quicker now. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Regardless of where you are in your reputation grind with Keg Leg’s Crew, you’re going to notice that the progress you make toward renown level 40 will be exceptionally faster between now and the end of the Plunderstorm event on April 30. It’s unknown if the rewards that are available from playing the battle royale will be available via another method in a future WoW patch, so if you want any of the permanent Plunderstorm loot—including the coveted Polly Roger parrot mount—you’re going to have to grind whatever levels you have left on your renown track between now and the end of the game mode’s time on the live servers.

Blizzard has made no clear-cut indication as to whether or not Plunderstorm will return at some point, or potentially even become a permanent game mode. But considering how successful and well-received the battle royale mode has been among the player base, it wouldn’t be surprising in the slightest to see Plunderstorm make a full-fledged comeback in the future.

WoW Plunderstorm will remain active until April 30. On that date, Plunderstorm will no longer be available to play in the WoW client.

