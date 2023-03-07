WoW players want these old dungeons in season 2 Mythic+ rotation

Although we still have Patch 10.0.7 ahead of us, World of Warcraft players are fired up and ready for Dragonflight season two to start fresh grind in Mythic+ dungeons and rated PvP matches. Hoping Blizzard Entertainment will spice up the upcoming Mythic+ dungeon rotation with old dungeons, WoW players listed all the old dungeons they’d love to see return in the next season.

On March 6, one player put together a post on WoW’s subreddit asking the community what dungeons they’d want to see in season two since the season will feature four old dungeons and four Dragonflight dungeons not featured this season.

Contrary to popular belief, WoW players do not miss the dungeons from Legion and Battle for Azeroth. Instead, they would love to see Classic dungeons like Wailing Caverns, the Stockade, Ragefire Chasm, Deadmines, and Zul’Gurub featured in season two.

Other than that, the community would be happy to see the iconic Wrath of the Lich King dungeons like Pit of Saron and Trial of the Champion make their way to the Mythic+ pool in season two.

Unfortunately, the chance for us to see Classic and WOTLK-era dungeons featured as Mythic+ dungeons is slim. In an interview with media before the release of Dragonflight, WoW director Ion Hazzikostas explained that the oldest dungeons in Mythic+ rotation will be from Mists of Pandaria.

“We’ve drawn a line around Mists of Pandaria, when it comes to how far back we’re going to look for Mythic+ rotating seasonal dungeons in part because there’s something a bit more modern about the encounter design. Even Mists dungeons were designed with challenge mode as a system and a time trial as a concept and a higher difficulty concept,” Ion said.

In addition to all of this, the leaks from 10.0.7 PTR suggest that aside from four remaining Dragonflight dungeons, the next season will feature Mogu’shan Palace, Maw of Souls, The Arcway, and Skyreach.