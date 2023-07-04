WoW players think Grotto Netherwing Drake needs one feature to make it perfect

With the beginning of July, we’re officially celebrating six months of the Trading Post being live. As a special treat for World of Warcraft Dragonflight players, the reward for completing all July Trading Post activities is a new Dragonriding drake—Grotto Netherwing Drake. Although the players were beyond themselves with happiness with this reward, they all agree it needs one feature to make it perfect.

On July 3, one player thankful for the new July reward put together a post on WoW’s subreddit, explaining how the Dragonriding drake, Grotto Netherwing Drake, is perfect, but it’s missing one thing. According to this player and many more who agreed, Grotto Netherwing Drake is missing the particle effects that the original mount has.

Grotto Netherwing Drake is a picture-perfect replica of the Netherwing Drakes that dates back to the era of the Dark Portal and the Outland. Originally, the Netherwing Drakes have unique particle effects that leave their trace in the air. What’s more, these effects would change from drake to drake, depending on the color of their scales.

This feature is what separated the Netherwing drakes from the rest of the dragon mounts, especially in the early days of the game. So, today, of course, players are missing it since this is the key feature of Netherdrakes, together with their translucent wings, deep color scheme, and silky look.

I’d say there’s still time for Blizzard to add this and Patch 10.1.5, coming around on July 11, would be the perfect opportunity to add this little tweak to the already-beloved Dragonriding mount.

