All Trading Post goodies on sale in July.

The Trading Post station in Stormwind
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The sun is shining, the weather is sweet, and the T&W Trading Post in Stormwind City and the Zen’shiri Trading Post in Orgrimmar are getting a new batch of wares you can grab and add to your unique collection of transmogs, mounts, and toys.

In July, the Trading Post vendors will have two mounts for sale for Trader’s Tender and, for the first time in the history of the Trading Post, a new Dragonriding mount will be a reward for completing all monthly activities. These two mounts, together with a returning pet from Wrath of the Lich King, will be the most expensive items you can get on your Trading Post shopping list this month. 

In addition to all this, the Trading Post has a special treat for all players—a bonus Trader’s Tender. Normally, you can get up to 1,000 Trader’s Tender each month by simply logging into the game and then completing the monthly activities in your Traveler’s Log. During July and August, you can earn 700 Trader’s Tender from monthly activities, meaning your balance at the end of both months can be 1.200 Trader’s Tender. 

So, without any further ado, I present to you a full list of the Trading Post rewards for July 2023.

All WoW Trading Post rewards for July 2023

Spectral Tiger Cub (Pet, 750 Trader’s Tender)

Spectral Tiger Cub standing and looking at the camera.
Spectral Tiger Cub is a pet first added during WOTLK. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Tyrael’s Charger (Mount, 900 Trader’s Tender)

Tyrael’s Charger mount spreading its wings.
This mount was part of the Diablo III Annual Pass promotion. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Reins of the Felcrystal Scorpion (Mount, 650 Trader’s Tender)

Felcrystal Scorpion idly standing
Felcrystal Scorpion is making its first appearance. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Fabulously Flashy Finery (Shirt, 50 Trader’s Tender)

Draenei wearing Fabulously Flashy Finery
Fabulously Flashy Finery can brighten up your transmog. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Primeval Basher (One-hand mace, 50 Trader’s Tender)

One-handed mace being held by a character.
Primeval Basher will go great with Warlords of Draenor-inspired transmogs. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Polished Shortsword (One-hand sword, 75 Trader’s Tender)

One-handed sword being held by a WoW character.
Polished Shortsword is a classic-looking sword you can add to your collection. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Silvered Warcloak (Cloak, 75 Trader’s Tender)

Troll wearing a cloak from the Trading Post.
This cloak will make your transmog options infinite. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ensemble: Vagabond’s Violet Threads (Head and cloak, 100 Trader’s Tender)

Female Orc wearing Ensemble: Vagabond’s Violet Threads
Ensemble: Vagabond’s Violet Threads is one of many Vagabond’s Threads iterations. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ensemble: Wanderer’s Violet Trappings (Cloak, 100 Trader’s Tender)

Elf wearing Ensemble: Wanderer’s Violet Trappings
This cape is perfect for a regal transmog. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Fists of Polar Fury (Fist weapon, 175 Trader’s Tender)

WoW character wielding Fists of Polar Fury
A true Shaman weapon. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sinister Fel Staff (Staff, 175 Trader’s Tender)

WoW character holding Sinister Fel Staff
Sinister Fel Staff is Gul’dan’s walking stick. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mephistroth’s Razor (One-hand sword, 200 Trader’s Tender)

Male Elf wielding Mephistroth’s Razor
Perfect for a Mage transmog. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Helm of the Fierce (Helm, 225 Trader’s Tender)

Nightborne wearing Helm of the Fierce
If you’re working on a Viking-inspired transmog, here’s a piece you should definitely include. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Filigreed Lion’s Maw (Shield, 250 Trader’s Tender)

WoW character wielding Filigreed Lion’s Maw
Filigreed Lion’s Maw could be one of the unused shield models. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Aldori War Mace (Two-hand mace, 500 Trader’s Tender)

WoW character holding Aldori War Mace
This is a two-hand mace. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Antoran Felspire (Staff, 600 Trader’s Tender)

WoW character holding Antoran Felspire
This could be an unused weapon model from Legion. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Conquest (Two-hand sword, 600 Trader’s Tender)

WoW character holding the Conquest weapon
Show them dominance with Conquest. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ensemble: Sylvan Stalker’s Leathers (head, shoulder, chest, waist, legs, feet, wrist, hand, 750 Trader’s Tender)

WoW character wearing Ensemble: Sylvan Stalker’s Leathers
Robin Hood-esque transmog. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Bonus reward: Grotto Netherwing Drake (Dragonriding mount, 1000 Travel Points) 

WoW character riding Grotto Netherwing Drake
Grotto Netherwing Drake is the first Dragonriding mount to make it to the Trading Post. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Trading Post is expanding in July and August 2023 with more goodies you can buy. Remember, these rewards might return later on and if you’re running low on Trader’s Tender, you will most likely see them in rotation once again. I know that the first items on my shopping list this month will be the iconic mount Tyrael’s Charger and Spectral Tiger Cub, just because of their rarity and unique look.

