The sun is shining, the weather is sweet, and the T&W Trading Post in Stormwind City and the Zen’shiri Trading Post in Orgrimmar are getting a new batch of wares you can grab and add to your unique collection of transmogs, mounts, and toys.
In July, the Trading Post vendors will have two mounts for sale for Trader’s Tender and, for the first time in the history of the Trading Post, a new Dragonriding mount will be a reward for completing all monthly activities. These two mounts, together with a returning pet from Wrath of the Lich King, will be the most expensive items you can get on your Trading Post shopping list this month.
In addition to all this, the Trading Post has a special treat for all players—a bonus Trader’s Tender. Normally, you can get up to 1,000 Trader’s Tender each month by simply logging into the game and then completing the monthly activities in your Traveler’s Log. During July and August, you can earn 700 Trader’s Tender from monthly activities, meaning your balance at the end of both months can be 1.200 Trader’s Tender.
So, without any further ado, I present to you a full list of the Trading Post rewards for July 2023.
All WoW Trading Post rewards for July 2023
Spectral Tiger Cub (Pet, 750 Trader’s Tender)
Tyrael’s Charger (Mount, 900 Trader’s Tender)
Reins of the Felcrystal Scorpion (Mount, 650 Trader’s Tender)
Fabulously Flashy Finery (Shirt, 50 Trader’s Tender)
Primeval Basher (One-hand mace, 50 Trader’s Tender)
Polished Shortsword (One-hand sword, 75 Trader’s Tender)
Silvered Warcloak (Cloak, 75 Trader’s Tender)
Ensemble: Vagabond’s Violet Threads (Head and cloak, 100 Trader’s Tender)
Ensemble: Wanderer’s Violet Trappings (Cloak, 100 Trader’s Tender)
Fists of Polar Fury (Fist weapon, 175 Trader’s Tender)
Sinister Fel Staff (Staff, 175 Trader’s Tender)
Mephistroth’s Razor (One-hand sword, 200 Trader’s Tender)
Helm of the Fierce (Helm, 225 Trader’s Tender)
Filigreed Lion’s Maw (Shield, 250 Trader’s Tender)
Aldori War Mace (Two-hand mace, 500 Trader’s Tender)
Antoran Felspire (Staff, 600 Trader’s Tender)
Conquest (Two-hand sword, 600 Trader’s Tender)
Ensemble: Sylvan Stalker’s Leathers (head, shoulder, chest, waist, legs, feet, wrist, hand, 750 Trader’s Tender)
Bonus reward: Grotto Netherwing Drake (Dragonriding mount, 1000 Travel Points)
The Trading Post is expanding in July and August 2023 with more goodies you can buy. Remember, these rewards might return later on and if you’re running low on Trader’s Tender, you will most likely see them in rotation once again. I know that the first items on my shopping list this month will be the iconic mount Tyrael’s Charger and Spectral Tiger Cub, just because of their rarity and unique look.
