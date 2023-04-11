WoW players share their secret recipe for finding the perfect main

Most World of Warcraft players struggle with picking the class that will perfectly represent their personality and stay relevant no matter the meta. If you’re like that and simply can’t find a perfect class for you, here’s the recipe the WoW community uses to find the perfect main.

After one indecisive player asked the community for help on WoW’s subreddit on April 10, the player base gave the guidelines for picking a main. The most important aspect you should consider when picking a main is whether the class and specs are fun to play for you. This is mainly a subjective matter, so ideally, you will test out different classes before making a decision.

The second aspect you should consider before you create a character and start leveling it is your goal in the game, as different classes excel at different things. For example, Druids are an extremely versatile class and are ideal for world content whereas Warlocks prefer having a big strong tank in front of them while they enjoy the big numbers flashing on their screens.

The community also advises you to choose a class that has more than just one spec you enjoy. If you’re aiming for a DPS class, you should ideally choose a class like a Hunter or Rogue that has different DPS specs to offer you and not a Druid which also has tank and healing specs.

And lastly, WoW players suggest you select a class with the fantasy that suits you most. So, if you see yourself as a rock that likes to blindly charge in the eye of a brawl, choose a Warrior, but if you prefer to be a gentle soul that likes helping others, then Priest would be the best choice for you.

Bear in mind these are just general guidelines to help you choose and main and you can always go with your gut and choose a class you just enjoy playing. So, forget tier lists and meta, just enjoy the game.