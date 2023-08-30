WoW players reveal Hardcore’s deadliest aspects, and the answers might surprise you

World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore has already claimed a vast number of in-game lives, and some players on social media have discussed exactly what the most lethal aspects of the Hardcore challenge are, with the original poster making a suggestion that you wouldn’t expect.

For this gamer, other players seem to be the deadliest element to playing Hardcore. Despite Blizzard installing some fixes to the servers that are intended to prevent players from intentionally endangering others for fun as a form of griefing, the wildcard that is playing with other, potentially irrational actors can lead to scary situations.

The original Reddit poster said that they are playing a Priest, perhaps the strongest healing class in the game. While they can level at a safe and steady pace, the danger of other players comes whenever this player’s “internal lawful good kicks in.” Trying to help other players that are in combat, this player claimed that they’ve found themselves in problematic scenarios.

In the end, the poster suggested that other gamers not “be a good guy,” but this post naturally turned into a plethora of players bemoaning various causes of death. Most of those causes of death were more hilarious than anything.

The rare Crocolisk beast in Stormwind City named “Sewer Beast” has apparently claimed many lives. The rare croc is a level 50 mob that patrols around the waters of Stormwind, and while it’s not a scary site for players at level 60, it’s one very good reason for players that are leveling to stay out of the waters in the Alliance capital city.

While it’s natural to feel like you’re safe in a capital city surrounded by guards, one chomp from this croc can end a level 20 adventurer’s Hardcore life.

Another hilarious cause of death for many is also be water-related. Drowning seems to be a popular way to go out. There are numerous quests that require players to go under water and retrieve items, but it is possible to run out of breath without the right buffs, making those quests an unnecessarily dangerous proposition.

Next time you log in for another Hardcore session, maybe try worrying less about any big fights ahead of you, and more about if you’ve got enough air for a quick quest dip.

