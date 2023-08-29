WoW Hardcore player learns the hard way not all cats have 9 lives after miserable death

There are a number of different ways you can die in World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore—drown, jump to your death, the list goes on. But would you ever expect your own cat to betray you and murder your favorite character while you’re AFK?

In an Aug. 27 Reddit post, one player reported their cat had mercilessly killed their character.

According to this WoW player, they went AFK for no more than 10 minutes and logged out of their character, a level 26 Druid. After coming back, this player saw quite a surprise: Their character was logged in and dead. It turns out, their cat took a stroll across the keyboard and proved that not all cats actually have nine lives.

The community, unfortunately, offered no condolences. But at least they had a solid idea of why the cat did it.

“Should be pretty obvious. Your cat saw you made a Druid/kitty and decided ‘there can only be one,'” one player said.

I did warn you all never to go AFK while playing WoW Classic Hardcore and although you could say this player listened, to an extent, this would never happen if they exited the game entirely. I know I wouldn’t trust my cat.

