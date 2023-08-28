Why I’m refusing to step foot into a WoW Hardcore dungeon

World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore just launched on Aug. 24 and, of course, I had to jump on the hype train and join thousands of players to learn how hard the game can actually be when you’re trying not to die.

As it’s tradition, I created a Troll Shaman and started my journey in Durotar, but right after the first cave exploration, I decided I would never step foot into a dungeon.

Dungeons in Hardcore work differently than they do in other editions of the game. You have lockouts and you can only enter one dungeon in the span of 24 hours so that you don’t spam them and power-level.

Dungeons, on top of this, go hand in hand with endless quests that can add up and easily grant you a level or two after you fight your way out of it.

Here’s why I’m refusing to step into a dungeon in WoW Hardcore.

I admit, I have trust issues

I have two main reasons why I’ll never complete a dungeon in WoW Classic Hardcore, and they all come from me having trust issues. Firstly, I can’t put my life in the hands of random players who can easily panic when push comes to shove. It’s absolutely normal to encounter obstacles during your dungeon runs, but from what I’ve gathered a lot of players struggle to keep calm in critical situations when you have to get creative with surviving.

I understand, you like your character and you don’t want to lose it, but you’re already gambling with your life by putting it in the hands of four other players. Dungeons are a team effort and you should stick through thick and thin and not run away immediately when a pull goes south.

Besides all of this, I don’t really have a death wish and I’m taking it slow. I’m only level 12 and I’m already in love with my Voodoomama (who looks like all my other Troll Shamans) and gambling her life for a dungeon with griefers and trolls is not on my bucket list. You can never tell who’s there to really enjoy the ride and get some sweet loot and who’s there to wipe you while laughing behind their screen.

But won’t I miss out on XP?

There’s more than enough quests in Hardcore.. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

No, not really. WoW Classic Hardcore is being played on the last patch and all the quests that are missing during the first stages like those in Hinterlands, are now in the game. I have plenty of quests at my disposal and all I have to do is invest some gold in good walking shoes because I plan on completing all open-world quests there are. If all else fails, I’ll resort to the good old-fashioned boar farming for that sweet, sweet experience.

