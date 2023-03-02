WoW players prove that one Mythic+ team composition is the best for your runs

We all strive for perfection when we’re putting together a group for Mythic+ dungeon, especially if we want to push the key. Although your runs might seem perfect on paper, practice says that one team composition can guarantee you success in Mythic+ runs.

If we study Raider.IO’s Mythic+ leaderboard across all regions, we’ll soon notice that one team composition has, time and time again, found more success in their Mythic+ run than others. The teams consisting of a Protection Paladin in the role of a tank, a Preservation Evoker as a healer, and a Balance Druid, Enhancement Shaman, and a Subtlety Rogue currently hold 14 out of the top 15 runs.

Screengrab via Raider.IO

The reason why this team composition is seeing such incredible success in Mythic+ dungeons most likely lies in the fact that it is a well-rounded composition that includes all one run might need—battle resurrections, Bloodlust, a tank that can survive almost entirely on its own, a healer with burst healing, and three classes loaded with damage, utility, and survivability.

If we dive deeper into Raider.IO’s leaderboard, we’ll notice that some teams swap Preservation Evoker for a Restoration Druid and Rogue and Druid with a Windwalker Monk, a Destruction Warlock, or a Demon Hunter.

But before you jump into Mythic+ dungeons, stay mindful of the fact that not all players have an easy time adopting new classes and might actually find more success on the classes and specs they’ve been playing for years.