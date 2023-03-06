WoW players list their biggest regrets in Dragonflight

We all make poor decisions. Whether we’re just misinformed or didn’t even bother to read guides, a mistake is still a mistake. In Dragonflight, these mistakes can’t be fixed that easily as a catch-up system will only arrive with Patch 10.0.7. To avoid making the same mistakes some other players did, here’s the list of the biggest regrets World of Warcraft players have.

According to a post from WoW’s subreddit from March 5, the biggest regret Dragonflight players have is not investing their profession talent points well, as there’s no way for you to reset the points unless you want to unlearn the profession and start from scratch.

“Definitely investing my profession skill points on the utmost garbage. (Wasted nearly 100 skill points) Now that I’m actually able to craft good stuff, it’s very very hard to actually get contracts because everybody is already geared, and the top craftsmen out there have sick proc chances and take low commissions,” one player summarized.

Other players admit they fell into the trap of tier lists and abandoned their main character, although they enjoyed playing it. So, instead of playing the class and spec they know so well, they started playing a meta class just to have an easier time finding groups.

The players also regret poorly managing their Sparks of Ingenuity as they are too difficult to farm up right now and catch up on if you didn’t complete all the quests in time.

Honorable mentions for regrets include struggling to find a real main this expansion, investing money in professions at all as they are not a real source of profit unless you have rare recipes, and playing the expansion too much at the release as they now lack content to complete.