WoW players don’t want any more new classes—they want new specs

Blizzard Entertainment essentially ships every other expansion with an entirely new class. In World of Warcraft Legion, there were the Demon Hunters, in Dragonflight there were the Dracthyr Evokers. It seems fans don’t want any more classes, but would rather see their old favorite classes get more specs.

Inspired by their latest Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough, one player suggested on WoW’s subreddit that Blizzard should add specs like “Axe-throwing Hunter, Battlemage Tank, Bow-wielding Priest(ess), Shaman Tank, Caster DPS Monk.”

Today, there are 13 classes in total, three separate roles with Augmentation Evokers currently shaping the fourth one, support. In this day and age, it’s overwhelmingly challenging to choose your role, let alone your favorite class.

There’s no real need to add more classes, but it would be better if Blizzard were to explore RPG elements more, deepening class fantasy and lore. On top of that, this would open the game in an entirely new way, paving the way for new and creative ways that Blizzard can use to shape WoW.

But, players have grown so critical and mindful of how Blizzard is careful with such new features that they already nailed down what could turn the devs off from such a project—timing, capacity, and, of course, balancing.

“The challenge here is one of either capacity or timing. Like, will the player base accept an expansion where Mages, Shaman, and Warriors get a new spec? Because that’s three new specs, which is the amount they have to balance when implementing a new class. If we don’t think the player base will accept that, how are they going to design and implement a new spec for every class, and somehow retain something like balance,” one player explained.

Augmentation Evoker has shaken up the Mythic+ meta. What will happen when we get even more specs? Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Honestly, Blizzard could take their sweet time and deliver only a single new spec per expansion so that there aren’t three balancing nightmares existing simultaneously. The next step should be designing more support specs because Augmentation Evoker has become a must-have spec in any scenario, and the only true way to go about balancing this would be to add more similar specs. Blizzard will reveal a new expansion at BlizzCon 2023, and let’s all hope this will be on their list of new features.

