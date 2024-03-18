WoW players don’t understand why one race still isn’t playable years later

With each expansion and patch, World of Warcraft grows a bit more. Each update may introduce new classes, specs, and races, depending on Blizzard Entertainment’s preferences. Over time, the devs added a ton of highly-requested races to WoW, but one iconic group is still missing.

Recommended Videos

On March 18, a player under the name Warriorbill reminded the community on WoW’s subreddit that Vrykul are still not a playable race. First introduced in Wrath of the Lich King, Vrykul are simply large, Viking-like humans who were led by King Ymiron on Northrend. Given they are quite similar to regular humans, they would fit perfectly as the Human Allied race, just like Kul’Tirans.

Vrykul first appear in WotLK. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Players believe the reason why Blizzard never dared to make Vrykul race is because of their height. According to Wowpedia, male Vrykul would be over 11 feet tall, whereas the tallest characters in the game right now are Tauren at almost eight feet tall. WoW players suggest Blizzard make the Vrykul as tall as Tauren, and most of them would be happy with this solution as long as they get to play the new race. Other players believe the Vrykul’s skeleton makes it impossible to transform them into a playable race because the animations are clunky when you use toys like Transmorpher Beacon to morph into them.

It’s hard to pinpoint an exact reason why Blizzard never turned Vrykul into a playable race, but The War Within would be a great opportunity. Not only are players getting Earthen as an Allied race (which look like Dwarves, but larger and stony), but you will also encounter Nerubians, the creatures which Vrykul fought in Northrend. If not in The War Within, the final part of The Worldsoul Saga The Last Titan sends players back to Northrend and could introduce Vrykul as a playable race.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more