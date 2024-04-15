A Tauren Druid casting a healing spell in WoW Classic
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW players agree Blizzard needs to buff one forgotten feature in SoD

It's getting harder and harder to deal with.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Apr 15, 2024 03:47 am

Over the last three phases, World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery introduced a ton of new abilities for every class, but Blizzard Entertainment keeps forgetting to buff one important feature. 

On April 14, players called for buffs to mana regeneration from drinks in a post on WoW’s subreddit. Blizzard didn’t touch mana regeneration from drinking Mage or vendor water, and all casters, including DPS and healers, have to spend more time replenishing their resource. A buff to mana regeneration is long overdue. The issue first surfaced in phase one and there’s no good reason Blizzard shouldn’t buff mana regeneration from drinks in Season of Discovery

WoW player running with a flag in Warsong Gulch
Quick mana replenishmet is important in PvP. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Casters’ mana pools have increased with every phase, and there’s no water (from vendors or Mages) that refills it fast enough. This means casters have more downtime during leveling, dungeons, raiding, and especially PvP. I understand mana is a valuable resource you need to learn how to manage, but not getting enough mana from a single drink, and having to drink two, has nothing to do with skill expression. Season of Discovery is a faster-paced game more akin to Dragonflight, and having much longer periods of downtime than Classic is just frustrating. 

It drastically slows down the pacing, which is frustrating and tedious. You can always use different consumables, like elixirs and potions, to increase your mana pool, but you’ll go OOM sooner or later. Above all, mana replenishment is an important mechanic in PvP: In Season of Discovery, you can PvP in the open world, battlegrounds, and duels, and many classes have to play around resetting combat to grab a drink. Right now, it’s hard to get your mana back when you have to spend a minute or even more sitting and drinking.

Blizzard is releasing hotfixes every week for Season of Discovery, and hopefully the developer will buff mana regeneration from drinks soon.

