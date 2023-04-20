WoW players admit this feature brings out the worst in themselves

In this day and age, you won’t find a game that isn’t suffering from toxicity issues, and World of Warcraft is no exception. But, WoW players are at least brave enough to admit that this one feature is the bane of their existence and brings out the worst in them.

As usual, the discussion about toxicity started on WoW’s subreddit on April 20 as one player expressed their frustration with recent Timewalking runs saying that this event brings out the worst in people.

“I get it. We’re here to level, or for the weekly, or maybe you wanna farm the Badges for whatever reason. But man, as a tank, if you don’t pull four packs at a time while sprinting through the dungeons, not knowing which bosses and packs you can skip, people get so mad. I’ve been leveling as a tank 60-70 through Timewalking and it’s incredibly draining,” the WoW player explained.

This problem appears when you’re running Timewalking dungeons with veteran players who know the route by heart and can tell you exactly which route you should take and which bosses to skip. In old WoW dungeons and Timewalking dungeons, you can skip bosses and get experience for completing the dungeon as long as you kill the last boss of the dungeon. Newer players, however, are there for the ride and generally enjoy the experience as they explore older content they didn’t get to enjoy previously, taking it slow to drink it all in.

Besides, most players are using Timewalking to level up alts from level 60 to 70 quickly, complete the weekly quest for better gear, or farm Timewarped Badges. With the new Timewalking event, Turbulent Timeways, which takes you on a ride through almost WoW expansions, it can be said that toxicity is on the rise.