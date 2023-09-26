WoW Dragonflight: Turbulent Timeways dungeon schedule

The super-fast gearing and leveling version of Timewalking is back for a limited time.

The Turbulent Timeways event is once again live in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, giving players the opportunity to complete dungeons and raids from the past as if they were current content.

Turbulent Timeways is a little bit different from a standard Timewalking event, though. This unique twist introduces new rewards, achievements, and, most importantly, extremely fast ways to catch up your characters’ gear and experience.

Over the course of the next five weeks, players will be able to grind Timewalking dungeons at an increased clip, with the opportunities for high item-level loot being practically limitless. If you’re a player who is looking to catch up to the gearing curve at some point before the release of Patch 10.2 or Dragonflight season three, there aren’t many better opportunities than the ongoing Turbulent Timeways event.

Here is the full schedule for Turbulent Timeways, complete with the list of expansions that are going to be represented in the Timewalking rotation during its duration.

Turbulent Timeways schedule in WoW Dragonflight

Time stands still on Pandaria’s Timeless Isle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Week of Sept. 26: Cataclysm

Week of Oct. 3: The Burning Crusade

Week of Oct. 10: Legion

Week of Oct. 17: Mists of Pandaria

Week of Oct. 24: Wrath of the Lich King

The Turbulent Timeways event will end once the Wrath of the Lich King cycle wraps up on Oct. 30. On that date, all of the achievements, rewards, and experience bonuses associated with the event will no longer be obtainable.

About the author