How to get the Master of the Turbulent Timeways achievement in WoW Dragonflight

The Turbulent Timeways event is back in World of Warcraft, and this time, there’s a new achievement available in the game that corresponds with the event. This achievement, called “Master of the Turbulent Timeways,” requires a bit of a time commitment, but is well worth it in the end, especially if you’re a WoW completionist or mount collector.

The achievement requires you to earn the new “Master of Timeways” buff for five weeks during the event, meaning you’ll have to be doing a lot of Timewalking dungeons in order to get it. However, should you dedicate yourself to the Timewalking grind, you’ll be rewarded handsomely with the new Sandy Shalewing mount.

Here’s how to complete the Master of the Turbulent Timeways achievement and unlock the Sandy Shalewing in WoW Dragonflight.

How to earn Master of the Turbulent Timeways and the Sandy Shalewing

The Temple of the Jade Serpent returns in Mists of Pandaria Timewalking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Master of the Turbulent Timeways achievement, you need to obtain the Mastery of Timeways buff during the event five separate times. You can only get the buff once per week, so you’ll have to log into the game and complete Timewalking dungeons each week during the course of the Turbulent Timeways event.

The achievement specifically says to have the Mastery of Timeways buff for five “weeks,” so you’ll need to come back during each reset and experience a new expansion’s dungeons five different times. Keep in mind that you can only make progress towards the achievement once per week. You cannot farm progress across multiple characters in the span of one single reset.

To get the Mastery of Timeways buff, all you have to do is stack the Knowledge of Timeways buff four times. This is doable by completing four Timewalking dungeons during the ongoing Turbulent Timeways event.

You can complete this achievement with a max-level character, as the Mastery of Timeways buff will be applied to you regardless of your current level. All you have to do to get the buff (and one tick towards the achievement) is to complete four Timewalking dungeons in quick succession, allowing the Knowledge of Timeways buff to stack to four and transform itself into the Mastery of Timeways. Don’t forget that if you’re leveling during Turbulent Timeways, you cannot be in another Chromie Timeline—you must be in the present timeline if you want to have access to Timewalking dungeons.

We recommend completing your four dungeons for the week in one gameplay session, then coming back during the next weekly reset to do four more dungeons. Do this with regularity every week until the Turbulent Timeways event ends on Oct. 30, and the achievement (along with the mount) will eventually be yours.

