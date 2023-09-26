How long does the Turbulent Timeways event last in WoW Dragonflight?

The Turbulent Timeways event is live again in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. This event, which was first introduced to the game back in March, is a five-week-long Timewalking extravaganza, with consecutive Timewalking events taking place in the game one after another for five straight weeks.

Timewalking events—which allow players to go back and play through old dungeons and raids as if they were current content—are a great way to gear up your WoW characters as the spammable nature of Timewalking content lends itself to relatively fast gearing. Between the gear that drops inside each dungeon and raid, as well as the quests that pop up each week and require you to complete Timewalking content, there are plentiful opportunities to earn loot.

Here’s how long you’ll be able to take advantage of the Turbulent Timeways content in WoW Dragonflight, now that it’s active again on the live servers.

WoW Dragonflight Turbulent Timeways schedule and end date

Timewalking allows WoW players to play scaled-up versions of old dungeons. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Turbulent Timeways event went live in WoW Dragonflight today, Sept. 26, and will remain active in the game until Oct. 30. Throughout that time period, you’ll be able to play through five different Timewalking events, with a new Timewalking cycle beginning with each weekly reset.

The first expansion that will be in the spotlight during this edition of Turbulent Timeways will be Cataclysm and other expansions will have their own moment to shine in the following weeks. The Burning Crusade, Legion, Mists of Pandaria, and Wrath of the Lich King will follow (in that order) after the first week of the event. If you want to get the “Master of the Turbulent Timeways” achievement, you’ll have to play through each of the dungeons that are available during all five weeks of the event.

Turbulent Timeways will wrap up with Wrath of the Lich King content on Oct. 30. If you have any alts on your character roster, you’ll want to gear (or level) them up via Timewalking dungeons before that date arrives.

