WoW player finds ingenious ways to troll bots and stop AFK grinding

Trolls, griefers, and bots have existed since the dawn of World of Warcraft. Although Blizzard Entertainment goes on a banning spree from time to time, players are usually left on their own to deal with bots. One WoW player went the extra mile and became Azeroth bot police by inventing new methods to troll them.

Trying to end the reign of bots in Dragonflight, the player set out on a task to troll bots and finally put an end to AFK farming. The player shared their adventures on WoW’s subreddit on March 29 and outlined instructions for all other players that want to take matters into their own hands.

According to this Azeroth hero, you first need to make sure that the suspects are really bots. To do this, attempt to communicate, observe them for longer periods of time, and distinguish bot-like behavior like back-and-forth movements or running into the wall or rock and staying there for a while.

In total, the player thought of three original methods of dealing with bots. First, you can pull their Elusive Hornstrider summoned mobs which will result in bots bugging out and stopping or moving to a different realm.

Another method is to place any kind of clickable toy beneath their feet and, at that point, you should have a whole army of bots obediently sitting down on your cushions or enjoying a lovely picnic with you.

The last unconventional method you can use to torture bots is by using the Iskaara Tug Sled. This a toy you can buy from Iskaara Tuskarr in the Azure Span that will give a ride to anyone who clicks it. And since bots will automatically click the toy, you can take them for a spin with your sleds to wherever you want—lava, ice, or even far away from the Dragon Isles so they might become fatigued and die.