WoW player epically fails at ‘hero play’ attempt, leading to heartbreaking Raszageth wipe

A World of Warcraft player posted a replay earlier today of one of their recent wipes on Raszageth, the Storm-Eater using the WarcraftLogs replay tool to showcase the hilarious way that their group ultimately went down. Impressively enough, Raszageth herself had little impact on the group’s downfall.

WarcraftLogs allows you to view a complete breakdown of each of your pulls, with your movements, ability casts, and raid frames all reviewable down to the second. Each player in the replay is represented by their specialization’s icon.

In the specific encounter posted to Reddit, a Fury Warrior used Heroic Leap to be the hero that their team needed, bringing Razsageth’s Static Charge off of the platform in an effort to keep the area clear for the rest of the raid. Unfortunately, they failed to realize that in Razsageth’s final phase on Heroic difficulty, the Static Charges sent out by the boss are transformed into “Magnetic Charges.” This version of the ability pulls all raid members to the afflicted player’s location after a brief delay.

Because the Fury Warrior used Heroic Leap to jump off the edge of Razsageth’s platform, the Magnetic Charge that was attached to them also brought every player in the raid off the edge along with them.

In the WarcraftLogs replay, you can very clearly see the raid team’s demise since every player’s icon in the replay goes dark red shortly after the Warrior jumps off the side of the boss room.