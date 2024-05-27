WoW MoP Remix players have divided into two camps: Frog Men and Non-Froggers

The World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix player base is divided between those who play the game the regular way (Non-Froggers) and those who use speed-leveling and farming methods to play more efficiently (Frog Men).

When WoW‘s MoP Remix came out, the idea was to let the player experience and re-experience WoW’s fifth expansion (which originally came out in 2012) in a slightly accelerated way while also getting a chance to win some rare loot.

For some, this was a nice change of pace from the regular WoW formula. For others, even this wasn’t fast enough. Instead of doing quests and dailies, some players flocked over to the Timeless Isle and started killing Gulp Frogs (thus earning the name Frog Men). These hyperspawning mobs offered a really fast way to level up, earn Bronze, and even get some Lesser Charms of Good Fortune.

Nobody is killing frogs anymore… Screenshot by Dot Esports

Only three days after release, Blizzard nerfed Gulp Frogs, preventing them from dropping Lesser Charms and making the farming process less effective. This didn’t stop Frog Men, however, and soon they discovered new hyper-spawning mobs to farm, including Cranes and Sap Flies. Blizzard has been hard at work at nerfing each of these methods but Frog Men always seem to find a new way.

What’s interesting to point out is that the Gulp Frog farming method has been in WoW since 2012 and players were using it even during the MoP Remix PTR testing.



One user in the Reddit post points out how the limited event simply wasn’t ready, saying “I can nearly 100% guarantee that all these issues were discovered long before PTR. Management simply didn’t allocate the resources needed to fix it.”

At some point, you have to stop and wonder: Who’s playing the game wrong? The Frog Men or the Non-Froggers?

The Non-Froggers may seem like the right choice, but on the other hand, the Frog Men are simply doing what WoW has been teaching them for over two decades: getting to the endgame as fast as possible. Additionally, other than the increased experience-gaining rate, Blizzard did ultimately recycle a 12-year-old expansion that many players (particularly Frog Men) have cleared numerous times, so it’s understandable they’d want an even faster experience.

Regardless of whether you’re a Frog Man or a Non-Frogger, it’s clear there are many ways to enjoy your time in WoW, even if Blizzard wants you to think otherwise.

