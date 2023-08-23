It’s not uncommon that World of Warcraft players spend years farming the same unique mounts from past expansions just for a chance to get them to drop. We’re talking about mounts that have less than a one percent drop chance. These are some of the rarest mounts in the game, but one player recently managed to get the same rare mount twice from the same mob.

A player reported in a post to WoW’s subreddit on Aug. 22 that they got two Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent mounts from the same Sha of Anger, after 300 attempts. The mounts came from both the regular drop and the bonus roll specific to the Mists of Pandaria expansion.

This Cloud Serpent mount only has a drop chance of 0.87 percent, and according to fans’ calculations, the odds of two dropping is around one in 10,000, even after Blizzard Entertainment buffed the drop rate.

Unfortunately, the lucky player can’t do much with the second copy of the mount because it’s soulbound, meaning it can’t be traded or listed for sale on the auction house.

Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent drops from Sha of Anger. Image via Wowhead

Bonus rolls in MoP are special rolls that allow you to get another chance for loot. In this expansion, you can use it to get four mounts—the Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent, Son of Galleon, Cobalt Primordial Direhorn, and Thundering Cobalt Cloud Serpent.

I’ve never been so lucky to get any of these mounts, but I still have hope. Remember, you can farm these open-world bosses on multiple characters, but bear in mind that the respawn timer is quite long.

About the author