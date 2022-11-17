Forget endless farming as Blizzard increases drop rate of WoW’s most sought-after mounts

Phase two of World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight pre-patch launched on Nov. 15. Although the pre-patch has been everything we’ve been dreaming about with the introduction of Dracthyr Evokers, a new starting zone, and Primal Storms event, Blizzard Entertainment also shipped another update. The majority of the update is bug fixes, but one change stands out in the bunch: increased drop rates for some of the most sought-after mounts.

With the latest update that dropped on the live servers on Nov. 16, Blizzard significantly increased the drop rate for Son of Galleon’s Saddle, Reins of the Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent, Reins of the Cobalt Primordial Direhorn, Reins of the Thundering Cobalt Cloud Serpent, and Solar Spirehawk.

Originally, it was believed the mounts had a drop chance of 0.1 percent since it seemed like their acquiring them was more of a myth than reality. According to the World of Warcraft community on Reddit, the drop chance has increased from 0.1 percent to around 0.5 percent. Although this doesn’t seem like much at first glance, many players are reporting they are finally getting lucky with drops after spending years of farming them on multiple characters.

It’s nice to see these mounts have increased drop rates since both average WoW players and streamers like Asmongold have been farming them with no luck. Although a minor change, this will still contribute to the player base’s happiness coming into the new expansion, which launches on Nov. 28,