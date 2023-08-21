WoW Hardcore Classic players claim you need these rare items when you start leveling

The road will be bumpy so you'll need all the tools you can get!

World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore is all about utilizing the tools you have at your disposal to survive. Most of the time, rare utility items aren’t a part of big quest chains and you’ll have to go out of your way to get them, but it will be worth it.

In a post on the WoW Classic subreddit on Aug. 20, players listed all the rare items you’ll surely want, especially during the early leveling days when you’re quite weak and you don’t have many spells.

The first item you’ll want is the Really Sticky Glue which can be obtained only by the Horde after killing Makruras and Crawlers around Sen’jin Village. This item will root your target for 10 seconds and can come in handy when you get into sticky situations.

You will also want Light of Elune to grant you immunity to all damage and spells taken for 10 full seconds. To get it, you need to start and complete the Mage Summoner quest in Ashenvale.

Tidal Charm is one of the most broken items you can get early on, especially if you’re playing a class with no CC. It will stun any target for three seconds, but you can only get this item in Arathi Highlands from the rare spawn Prince Nazjak.

Honorable mentions here are Nifty Stopwatch which increases your movement speed by 40 percent, Bag of Marbles which decreases target’s hit by 25 percent, and Magic Dust which will put enemies to sleep for 30 seconds.

Don’t confuse these items with healing pots and other nifty items you’ll find along the way as you loot the mobs. These items either come from side quests or by camping rare enemies. Normally, these items don’t have a level requirement and you can use them even later in the game.

